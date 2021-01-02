Sphere Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $3,830.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,684.93 or 0.99795865 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011391 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

