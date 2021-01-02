Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

SPXSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

SPXSF remained flat at $$155.45 during midday trading on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

