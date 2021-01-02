Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $32.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.