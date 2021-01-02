Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,472 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 427.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $21.29 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $358.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

