Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TESSCO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 52,130 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 88,040 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 887,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,616.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 88,897 shares of company stock valued at $531,854. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

