Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPFH shares. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $695.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

