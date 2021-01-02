Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $123,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 39.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 74,945 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth approximately $6,535,000.

NASDAQ:SBSW opened at $15.89 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

