Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $165,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 187,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 65,879 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

ASB opened at $17.05 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

