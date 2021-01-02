Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,407 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 79.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,420 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in MannKind by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,314,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after buying an additional 747,580 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,959.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.13 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $728.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

