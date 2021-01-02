Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 22,636 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

