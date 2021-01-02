Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,475,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progenity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Progenity news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Damon Silvestry acquired 63,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $259,950.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,016.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949 in the last 90 days.

Progenity stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56. Progenity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

