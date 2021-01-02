SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $332.64

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.64 and traded as high as $345.20. SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) shares last traded at $331.80, with a volume of 618,309 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 438.64 ($5.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 333.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36.

In other SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) news, insider Mike Clasper purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £100,130 ($130,820.49).

About SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

