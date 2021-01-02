Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SLFPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.35.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

