Star Diamond Co. (DIAM.TO) (TSE:DIAM) Shares Up 16.7%

Star Diamond Co. (DIAM.TO) (TSE:DIAM)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 247,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 273,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.47. The stock has a market cap of C$86.57 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamonds. It holds 100% interests in the Star-Orion South Diamond property that is located in the Fort Ã la Corne area of central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in Alberta.

