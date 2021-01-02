Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0307 on Major Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Status has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $106.47 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00036964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00255838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00024544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.79 or 0.01942367 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

