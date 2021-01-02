Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0920 on Top Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $36,185.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001403 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 38,119,878 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

