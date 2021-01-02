STERIS (NYSE:STE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $171.46

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $171.46 and traded as high as $189.70. STERIS shares last traded at $189.54, with a volume of 234,844 shares.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $3,301,903. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in STERIS by 72.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

