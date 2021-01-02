STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings. STERIS posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

In other STERIS news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $3,301,903 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,551,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 29.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 353.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.54. 234,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $196.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

