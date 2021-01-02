Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,702 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,813% compared to the average volume of 298 put options.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,909,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,437 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $4,146,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $814.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

ICPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

