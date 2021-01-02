Streamr Price Reaches $0.0384 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $27.42 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00256736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.82 or 0.01964510 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

