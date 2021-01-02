Strs Ohio Acquires 2,400 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEN. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 481,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Tenneco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 481,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

TEN stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $647.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 424,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,675,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,781,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,593,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,803. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

