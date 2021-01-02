Strs Ohio Has $66,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $51.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

