Strs Ohio Sells 12,149 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.47.

RL stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

