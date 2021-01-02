Strs Ohio Sells 46,800 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

In other news, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.