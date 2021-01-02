Strs Ohio Takes $56,000 Position in NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60. NetSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

