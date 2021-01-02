Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SRGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th.

SRGA opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRGA. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $11,315,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $8,676,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $4,342,000. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $3,574,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $2,871,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

