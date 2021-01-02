Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.30. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 355,500 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGY shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.77.

Get Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$56.93 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 775,200 shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,048.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$434,835.12.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.