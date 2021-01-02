Swapcoinz Price Tops $0.0731 on Top Exchanges (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $774,598.29 and $283,153.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz token can currently be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00028763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00115382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00161534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00500920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00265895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018320 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003272 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 tokens. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io.

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

