Swarm (SWM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,117.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1,117.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00265570 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.90 or 0.01861265 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

SWM is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

