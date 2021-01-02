Swerve Market Cap Reaches $4.13 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Swerve has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00028878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00121864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00526652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00146525 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00281109 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018615 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 11,137,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,708,191 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

