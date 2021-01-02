Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) were down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, education boards, and Districts and Defense and safety contractors in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions that comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

