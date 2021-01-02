Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Synaptics reported earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $764,762.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $3,341,002. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of SYNA opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

