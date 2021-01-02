Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 348.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 348.56 ($4.55).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Caroline Johnstone acquired 11,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

SYNT traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 449.60 ($5.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,869. Synthomer plc has a 52-week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 472.50 ($6.17). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 437.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 349.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.