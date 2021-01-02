Syntropy Achieves Market Cap of $63.72 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. Syntropy has a market cap of $63.72 million and $1.06 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syntropy Token Trading

