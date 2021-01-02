Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.54 Million

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce $74.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.15 million and the lowest is $73.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $73.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $294.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $295.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $346.88 million, with estimates ranging from $329.76 million to $353.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.84. 177,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,254. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $342,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,669 shares in the company, valued at $35,826,166.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,312 shares of company stock worth $1,997,225 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

