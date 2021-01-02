Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Shares of TGT opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $181.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,162 shares of company stock worth $1,646,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

