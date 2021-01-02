Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Aarons were worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Aarons by 13.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Aarons by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in The Aarons during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Aarons by 20.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Aarons during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Aarons in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Aarons in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of The Aarons from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist downgraded shares of The Aarons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Aarons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. The Aarons Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Aarons Company Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

