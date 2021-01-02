Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.24. Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 29,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$51.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) Company Profile (CVE:TSN)

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico.

