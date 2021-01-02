Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) were down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 1,914,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,429,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

