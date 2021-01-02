Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (TFG.L) (LON:TFG) Shares Up 0.2%

Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (TFG.L) (LON:TFG) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.52 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.52 ($0.12). 529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.10.

