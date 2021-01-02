TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Trading Down 0.6%

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.58. 81,293 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9,309% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.

TFI International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.