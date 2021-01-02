TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

TFSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut TFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised TFS Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

TFS Financial stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.42. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $852,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,228.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TFS Financial by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TFS Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

