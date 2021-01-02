The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) were down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 18,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The a2 Milk from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

The a2 Milk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACOPF)

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

