The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.13. The Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 140 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKEAY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

About The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

