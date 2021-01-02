The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BK. Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.74.

BK stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

