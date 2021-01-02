The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAM. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $863.45.

SAM stock opened at $994.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $847.89. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,092.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total transaction of $8,748,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,782 shares of company stock valued at $72,541,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

