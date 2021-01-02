The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 485,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 865,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,055,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,243,000 after purchasing an additional 443,339 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 305,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAKE opened at $37.06 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

