The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of TCS opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $482.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. Research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 486,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $4,954,117.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 575,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $5,720,788.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 130,236 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,311,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

