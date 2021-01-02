The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €50.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

