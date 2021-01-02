The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 2,348 Price Target for RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on REL. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,950.50 ($25.48).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,792.50 ($23.42) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,778.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,748.86. RELX PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £34.63 billion and a PE ratio of 27.32.

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

